Priyanka Chopra arrives in India with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

What a delightful afternoon it was for Mumbaikars as their Desi girl Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

By Shweta Ghadashi
This is their daughter’s first visit to India. On Friday afternoon, the actress checked into the Mumbai airport and she greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and folded hands.

She and Nick Jonas happily posed with daughter Malti Marie at the airport and adorable can’t even begin to describe the moments. The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.

Check out Priyanka Chopra arrives in India with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie below:

