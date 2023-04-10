Priyanka Chopra shares inside pictures Mom-Daughter moments on their first Easter together

Priyanka Chopra’s latest post needs your attention. The actress has shared pictures from her “Easter Sunday” festivities, and we are super happy. The opening slide features Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The little one looks adorable in a customised T-shirt. It read, “Malti Marie’s first Easter.” The next pic is a bathroom selfie. Here, the mother-daughter duo’s twinning game is on point.

We also get a glimpse of Maltie enjoying her Easter treats. In the last slide, Malti is seen spending time in the garden. The frame also features Priyanka’s furballs Panda and Gino. \

Priyanka wrote, “Easter Sunday” along with red heart, evil eye and folded hands emojis. Replying to the post, actress Ridhima Pandit dropped red heart emojis.