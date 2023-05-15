Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared a warm note celebrating Mother’s Day earlier today, where she celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Dr Madhu Chopra too posted a reel and it has some unseen photos of her daughter Priyanka, son Siddharth Chopra and also of her ‘genius’ son-in-law and singer, Nick Jonas.

Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram account to post a reel on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The first photo was the click of senior Chopra posing with Priyanka by her side, holding her little daughter Malti Marie in her arms as Siddharth poses next to her. The reel has many unseen old and new photos of the family. In a photo Nick too can be seen posing with his mother-in-law.

The reel also has a recent click of Priyanka and her brother Siddharth from engagement ceremony of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha that was held in Delhi on Saturday evening.

Madhu Chopra wrote the text on her reel as, “Mother of two happy children & Mother in law of a genius.” Priyanka’s mom also add the same line in her Instagram bio.

Priyanka Chopra shared a Instagram post with a note, “Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine! To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… YOU are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude.

Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed. And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. HappyMothersDay to all celebrating”