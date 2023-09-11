scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta at Jonas Brothers concert; Fans say, ‘Bollywood represented’

Priyanka Chopra has been touring with the Jonas Brothers and making appearances at their concerts in the US

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta at Jonas Brothers concert; Fans say, 'Bollywood represented' pic courtesy Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta at Jonas Brothers concert; Fans say, 'Bollywood represented' pic courtesy Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has been touring with the Jonas Brothers and making appearances at their concerts in the US. Priyanka looked stunning in a black cut-out dress and sported straight hair.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undeniably one of the most popular and adored celebrity couples.

Priyanka shared a series of pictures and captioned, ‘Incredible weekend’. Priyanka was joined by Preity Zinta. Their pictures and videos from the concert have been widely shared on social media. Priyanka and Priety starred in 2003 film,’The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, which also featured Sunny Deol.

Preity shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, ‘What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour Last night I officially became a Fan #aboutlastnight #nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting’

Pic. SourcePreity G Zinta
Img. SourcePriyanka Chopra
27
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Explained: How lung cells induce immune response to flu
Next article
Climate change will not end the world as is being propagated: Elon Musk
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US