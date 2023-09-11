Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta at Jonas Brothers concert; Fans say, ‘Bollywood represented’

Priyanka Chopra has been touring with the Jonas Brothers and making appearances at their concerts in the US. Priyanka looked stunning in a black cut-out dress and sported straight hair.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undeniably one of the most popular and adored celebrity couples.

Priyanka shared a series of pictures and captioned, ‘Incredible weekend’. Priyanka was joined by Preity Zinta. Their pictures and videos from the concert have been widely shared on social media. Priyanka and Priety starred in 2003 film,’The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, which also featured Sunny Deol.

Preity shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, ‘What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour Last night I officially became a Fan #aboutlastnight #nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting’