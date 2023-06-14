Priyanka Chopra shares vacation pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Beauty Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a trip to Liverpool with her family. She shared photos with her daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka and Nick were seen on a family outing recently, and the actor shared a series of pictures from it on social media. The photos show Priyanka-Nick‘s daughter, Malti Marie, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra, Nick’s parents Denise and Kevin Jonas, and also Priyanka’s friend Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep Dutt.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Magic #family.” Priyanka’s friend Tamanna Dutt reacted to the post with heart emojis