Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ wins hearts

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who will exchange wedding vows today, had a stellar sangeet ceremony.

By Agency News Desk
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani_pic courtesy news agency

 Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who will exchange wedding vows today, had a stellar sangeet ceremony. The sangeet was hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is close to Jackky’s family, and actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been getting a lot of positive response of late for her latest release ‘Bhakshak’.

The guests at the ceremony also paid a tribute to the actor-producer duo of David Dhawan, and Jackky’s father, producer Vashu Bhagnani. David’s son Varun also danced to ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ from ‘Coolie No 1’ at the sangeet.

‘Coolie No 1’ was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film was rebooted in 2020 with the same title, and was released on OTT during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closing act was put up by Rakul and Jackky who performed on the song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster ‘Animal’.

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky are set to have two wedding ceremonies on Wednesday. The first will be a Sikh wedding ceremony of Anand Karaj, and the second will be Sindhi style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s cultures. The couple will have the traditional pheras after 3:30 p.m. at ITC Grand in South Goa.

