Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in lungi-pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week

Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood heartthrob made heads turn as he walked the ramp as a showstopper for Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The event kicked off with couturier Kunal Rawal presenting his mesmerising collection ‘Dhup Chao’. Ranbir Kapoor graced the event as the showstopper and walked the ramp with utmost grace and style, however, it was his lungi-style pants that caught everyone’s attention.

Ranbir may not be on social media, but his videos and photos are everywhere. They are getting numerous comments and likes from his adoring fans who are praising and complimenting them. However, when it comes to his walk, some people find it graceful while others criticise it for being weird and strange.

Ranbir Kapoor donned a black jacket with bandhgala, full sleeves, silver buttons and sequin detailing all over. He paired it with black lungi-esque pants that featured a lungi on one side, adding an oomph factor to his look and enhancing his entire outfit.

He kept it simple, styling with just a pair of black shiny shoes. With his hair gelled up and his beard perfectly groomed, Ranbir looked handsome as always.