Randeep Hooda carries out clean-up drive at Mago village

Randeep Hooda recently carried out a clean-up drive in Arunachal Pradesh's Mago village.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, recently carried out a clean-up drive in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mago village. The actor also spent time with the locals and imbibed the culture of the place as he urged everyone to keep the mountains clean.

Speaking about the same Randeep shared, “My visit to Arunachal Pradesh was surreal and it is one of the cleanest places I have ever been to! During our visit I spent some time with the locals and the tourists there to understand more about the place, though I have never seen something so beautiful as Arunachal but there are some parts where we can make a change by spreading awareness of cleanliness and its importance.”

“So I request everyone from the bottom of my heart to take an initiative on keeping our mountains clean for our environment,” he added.

Randeep also visited the last border checkpost to China, where he met with the Indian Armed Forces. This visit, coinciding with the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, underlined his respect for the country’s heritage and the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

On the professional front, Randeep has been widely praised for his performance in ‘Inspector Avinash’ and ‘Sergeant’.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which marks his debut as a director, writer, and producer, and also features him in the titular role.

