Monday, January 1, 2024
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram cherish romantic sunset in Kerala

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their first New Year together as the newly-wed couple in Kannur, Kerala. T

By Agency News Desk
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram cherish romantic sunset in Kerala
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram cherish_ pic courtesy Instagram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their first New Year together as the newly-wed couple in Kannur, Kerala. The lovebirds took to social media and shared glimpses of their New Year getaway. In the photo, Randeep and Lin are posing for the selfie, while standing against the picturesque backdrop of the sunset.

The ‘Sarbjit’ actor is bare chested and wearing shorts, while Lin is sporting a monokini.

The post was captioned as: “Last sunset of 2023.”

The geotag was of Kannur, Kerala. Randeep gave the music of the song ‘Sooraj Dooba Hain’ to the post.

The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends on November 29 at Imphal, Manipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front both Randeep and Lin are busy with their professional commitments. While Lin has been shooting for her film ‘Bun Tikki’, Randeep is busy with the post production of his film.

Previous article
Federer is the player who has impressed me the most, says Rafael Nadal
Next article
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unleash cool vibes in first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on New Year
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.