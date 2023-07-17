Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flaunt their casual looks from the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ at Mumbai airport

Recently Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flew out of Mumbai for the promotions of their upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In the video, Ranveer Singh was seen in his car as he drove to the airport. He made a rocking entry in his Lamborghini Urus.

The actor after getting out of his car waved at his fans. He also posed for a brief moment for the photographers stationed at the airport before entering the terminal building.

For the travel, Ranveer wore a white T-shirt, black jacket, matching pants, and sneakers. Completing his signature swag were a silver chain, sunglasses, and a cap. Ranveer greeted fans and posed for the paparazzi.

While our Rani Alia Bhatt opted for a chic and comfortable look. She sported an oversized white shirt, baggy blue jeans, and comfy sneakers. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail and carried a black tote bag.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been helmed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.