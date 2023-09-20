Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone flaunt their traditional looks as they visit Ambani house for Ganpati Darshan

Just when we were starting to miss Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s social media PDA, the couple gave us the it moment. The star couple managed to scoop some time out for a mushy photoshoot and we are absolutely digging it.

Both Deepika and Ranveer shared pictures of themselves dressed in their festive finery. Later, they attended the grand Ganesh Darshan festivities hosted by the Ambanis in Mumbai. “Wishing you your loved ones a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” Deepika Padukone wrote. Ranveer Singh captioned the post, “May Bappa’s divine presence fill your home with love and positivity.”