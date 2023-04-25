Ranveer Singh sets an example for responsible behaviour

Ranveer Singh was sighted at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of Monday morning leaving for New York. The actor was seen abiding by the COVID-19 safety regulations and taking essential precautions. Despite the rise in the cases of covid 19 people are becoming lax about safety measures, Ranveer Singh continues to be a responsible citizen and sets an example by following safety rules.

The actor understands the importance of taking precautions not only for himself but also for the larger community he meets on a daily basis. Whether it’s at movie shoots, meetings, or public events, Ranveer is always seen wearing a mask and using sanitizers.

As the cases start to rise again in the country and the government has been continuously appealing to the public to follow the safety measures seriously, Ranveer Singh’s commitment to safety sends a strong message. He has become an idol for people, especially the younger generation, to follow the safety protocols to protect themselves and their loved ones.