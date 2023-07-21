Ranveer Singh turned showstopper for celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his grand couture show held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday. Clad in a regal sherwani, the actor greeted Mukesh Ambani while walking the ramp

Ranveer also disrupted his ramp walk to kiss his wife Deepika Padukone, who was seated in the front row at Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture show. A video of the endearing moment has also gone viral and left fans gushing over their chemistry.

Ranveer was joined by his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt as the showstopper. While Ranveer sashayed the ramp in a beige-and-ivory sherwani, Alia Bhatt ina bridal glam in a sparkling silver lehenga with a dreamy veil adorning her head.