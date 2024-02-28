HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Raveena Tandon is a picture of elegance in white saree for wedding

By Agency News Desk

Actress Raveena Tandon, who is an avid social media user, on Wednesday shared some elegant pictures of herself wearing a beautifully embellished white saree for a wedding.

Raveena treated her 8.5 million fans to absolutely enchanting pictures of herself from a wedding.

The series of photos shows Raveena posing in a garden, wearing a white saree with pearl embellishment on the border. She opted for a matching blouse with heavy pearl design on it.

For the makeup, Raveena opted for — glossy pink lips, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighted cheeks. Her hair was parted from the centre and tied in a low bun, with white flowers on it.

The actress, who was recently seen in the web series ‘Karmma Calling’, sported an emerald green and white choker necklace, matching ring, earrings and a maang tika.

She gave the tune of ‘Tum Se’ from the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

The post is captioned as: “Wedding whites…”

On the professional front, Raveena next has ‘Ghudchadi’, and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

Previous article
India retail market set to reach $2 trillion in next decade: Report
Next article
Suniel Shetty video calls Sanjay Dutt after being floored by ‘Dance Deewane’ act
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US