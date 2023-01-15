scorecardresearch
Raveena Tandon pens emotional note after daughter's school farewell

By News Bureau

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon shared a series of pictures from her daughter Rasha Thadani’s farewell at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. In the pictures, Raveena and her husband, Anil Thadani, are seen posing with their children and Karan Johar. Along with the pictures, Raveena penned down a note expressing her feelings about the special moment in her daughter’s life.

“Saying bye to the class of 2023 at #dais! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see your baby grow up and actually prepare to now fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed #classof2023. Also was fun to see @karanjohar in his paternal avatar, ‘new parent at school’, enjoy Karan!”

Raveena adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, in 1995, and later in 2004, she got married to film distributor, Anil Thadani. The couple grew their family by welcoming two children, Rasha and Ranbir Thadani.

