Raveena Tandon's week in a nutshell: 'Friends, family, birthday's & cookies’

Actress Raveena Tandon, who is an avid social media user, and has a vibrant Instagram account, on Sunday shared a glimpse of her week with her fans. Raveena enjoys a massive fan following of 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, she dropped a photo dump, giving her fans glimpses of what all she did this week. The string of photos included a beautiful mirror selfie with her daughter Rasha Thadani.

The ‘Mohra’ fame actress looked gorgeous in a brown schiffli short dress. She kept her hair open, and opted for a neutral makeup.

Raveena’s daugter Rasha looked ethereal in a brown bodycon dress.

The other picture shows Raveena posing with the eternal beauty and actress Rekha, along with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The picture seems to be from some award event. She also shared a candid photo with Rekha and Manish, wherein they can be seen laughing together. We can also spot Radhika Madan in the backdrop of the photo.

Another click shows birthday celebration of Raveena’s mother Veena Tandon. While, one picture shows Raveena posing with her husband Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha for a mirror selfie.

There is also a glimpse of Raveena getting clicked with her friends. And the series of photos concluded with a box of cookies and goodies.

The 50-year-old actress captioned the post as: “All in a weeks work Friends, Family, Friends like Family, Birthdays, @nawazbodyartmumbai s Book launch, #pauseandrewind Award night with @parineetasethi #globalspaawards A fun talk with @renu_hansraj and #swarnkaur for #WePink An amazing evening at #earthcafe, thank you @motwani_jitendra for the goodies!”

Actress Neetu Singh commented on the post and wrote: “Happy birthday to Veena ji”.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in ‘One Friday Night’. She next has ‘Ghudchadi’ in the pipeline.