Rumored lovebirds: ananya panday and aditya roy kapoor celebrate new year in london; fan says, 'she looks like a kid posing with uncle'

Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor celebrated the New Years in London with friends. The pic from their celebrations has yet again stirred the internet. A picture of the alleged couple has surfaced on the internet wherein the rumoured lovebirds are seen posing for a group picture in their party outfits.

Ananya opted for a black and brown bodycon outfit paired with thigh-high boots, Aditya looked handsome in a black sweater and coat. As soon as the photo was shared, several Redditors commented on the photo. A netizen wrote, “She actually looks very beautiful!” Another netizen wrote, “She looks like a kid posing with uncles and aunties.” One of the netizens wrote, “They look alike kinda.” An internet user wrote, “They make a good-looking couple.”

On the work front, Aditya will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Dharmatic series Call Me Bae.