Saiee Manjrekar to have an intimate birthday bash with family, childhood friends

Saiee Manjrekar, who is known for 'Major' and 'Dabangg 3', has shared her birthday plans ahead of her 22nd birthday

Actress Saiee Manjrekar, who is known for ‘Major’ and ‘Dabangg 3’, has shared her birthday plans ahead of her 22nd birthday. The actress celebrates her birthday on December 24 and will host an intimate party at her home with her family and friends.

Talking about her plans for the day, the actress said: “I am very excited for my 22nd Birthday. I will celebrate it like every year with an intimate party at home with my close childhood friends, cousins, and family.”

“Every year we listen to the same songs, eat the same food, dance to the same songs, and play the same games, so it has become a beautiful, cute ritual that forms one of my core memories. I have been doing this since I was a child. This year will be the same and I am excited to start the celebrations,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen in the film ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’ in which she stars opposite Guru Randhawa.

She also has ‘Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha’ in the pipeline. She will share the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the film, and will be seen in an interesting and a quite different role in the movie.

Saiee earlier penned a heartfelt note and wrote: “Okay this one is so special! My best filming experience to date. Can’t wait for everyone to witness the world of ‘Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha’.”

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and will be released on April 26, 2024.

