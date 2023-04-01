scorecardresearch
Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at NMACC event; Fans are impressed

Salman Khan wore a black blazer was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan's family

By Shweta Ghadashi
Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at NMACC event; Fans are impressed pic courtesy twitter
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s inauguration in Mumbai saw many celebrities getting together under one roof.

The guest list comprised of Bollywood A-listers including Salman Khan, who was seen posing with Gauri Khan, Aaryan Khan and Suhana Khan, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his family, RajiniKanth, Alia Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and his family, Shahid Kahppor, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor,Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, BJP MP Hema Malini.

Salman Khan wore a black blazer. Gauri Khan was seen wearing a evening gown, Aryan was seen wearing dark purple blazer and black pants while Suhana Khan was seen wearing a red gown.

