scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan shares shirtless pic, proves why he’s OG muscular star

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', shared a shirtless picture of himself seated on a couch.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the social media on fire when he posted a shirtless picture on Wednesday. The star, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, took to his Instagram during the evening hours of the day and shared a shirtless picture of himself seated on a couch.

The picture shows him basking in the sunlight as he sits in an otherwise dimly lit room. The actor appears in a ripped avatar with perfectly chiselled deltoid muscles and abs.

He wrote in the caption, “May look like it but, definitely not chilling.”

The caption is in reference to the run-up to his upcoming theatrical film’s release which features an ensemble cast. The film will release on April 21.

Previous article
Malayalam movie 'B 32 to 44' trailer unveils satire on 'the perfect body myth'
Next article
Delhi's LNJP hospital ready to deal with any emergency amid Covid spike
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan beat NEROCA challenge to ensure Group Stage spot

Sports

La Liga: Things we can expect in Spanish top division in the final 11 matchdays

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's unbeaten 85, Prabhsimran's 60 help PBKS to 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

It was one of those special moments, all players came and lifted me: Kumble recalls his historic 10-wicket haul

Health & Lifestyle

New method for early detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Health & Lifestyle

Parl panel pulls up govt over lack of basic amenities in Anganwadi centres

Health & Lifestyle

G-20 Ambassadors, representatives to attend GITB-12 in Jaipur too

Sports

Former India cricketer and Mumbai great Sudhir Naik passes, aged 78

Technology

Digital transactions see 178% rise in volume in 3 years

News

Audience loves woman-oriented stories, says Radhika Apte

Health & Lifestyle

Now, Congress Rajasthan chief tests Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's LNJP hospital ready to deal with any emergency amid Covid spike

News

Malayalam movie 'B 32 to 44' trailer unveils satire on 'the perfect body myth'

Sports

Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA President unopposed until 2027

Sports

Wrestler Anuj Kumar selected for coaching camp, Centre tells Delhi HC

Sports

IPL 2023: I keep talking to boys about plans and how to improve, says Mumbai Indians' Brad Hogg

News

Gauahar Khan spotted with baby bump at promotional event of 'IRL: In Real Love'

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Saina, Sameer, and Aakarshi ousted; Tanya, Mithun, Priyanshu advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US