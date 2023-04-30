scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan is a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fan, here's why

Actress Sara Ali Khan is a fan of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and is excited to watch the third volume of the Marvel film directed by James Gunn.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a fan of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and is excited to watch the third volume of the Marvel film directed by James Gunn.

Sara Ali Khan shares, “I am super excited to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. They are a super fun gang and I absolutely love their amazing sense of humour. It’s always fun to watch them. Even though it’s a goodbye for now, one can always hope for a comeback!”

A James Gunn directorial, The Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

