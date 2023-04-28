Sara Ali Khan travels in the Mumbai Metro

scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan travels in Mumbai Metro

Sara Ali Khan wins the internet as sometimes she behaves like a commoner and not a celebrity.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sara Ali Khan wins the internet as sometimes she behaves like a commoner and not a celebrity. While she doesn’t mind bargaining, she recently also took the local train in Mumbai as she was tired with the traffic. She loves to act all local and touristy when she’s also travelling in any part of India.

Yesterday, Sara dropped a video as she took the Mumbai metro. Interestingly, Sara is working in the sequel to ‘Life In A Metro’ which is titled ‘Metro…In Dino’. Aditya Roy Kapur is her co-star in the film, directed by Anurag Basu.

Sara dropped this glimpse, tagged them and wrote that she didn’t think she would take the metro before them.

