Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji twinning in black

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji arrived at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai. The duo greeted each other and then posed for photographers. Both twinned in black and posed for pictures together.

Rani Mukerji exuded elegance in a black chiffon sari teamed with a sequined blouse. She accessorised her look with diamond danglers and her hair fell beautifully on her shoulder. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, looked handsome as ever in a black suit. King Khan approached Rani and they happily posed for the pictures.

The popular duo also exchanged warm hugs and kisses before making a stop on the red carpet. Fans were delighted to see the two together and were instantly reminded of the time when they first shared screen space in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota hai 25 years ago.

One of the fans wrote, “Rahul and Tina ” Another fan wrote, “From Anjali: Tujhe yaad na meri aayi.” A few of the fans also called them Dev and Maya, their characters in KJo’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.