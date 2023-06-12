scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat in a white sweatshirt

Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film "Pathaan" is all set to hit the television screens on June 18

Shah Rukh Khan’s superhit film “Pathaan” is all set to hit the television screens on June 18. The actor’s fans flocked outside his home Mannat to celebrate the television premiere of the movie.

Yesterday was an incredibly luck day for fans visiting Mannat as Shah Rukh himself came out to the balcony to greet all those who were there to congratulate him and celebrate with him the fact that the actor’s blockbuster hit movie ‘Pathaan’ is all set to have a World Television Premiere soon.

Not only did he come and greet the sea of fans waiting at his doorstep for a glimpse of him but to mark the occasion he also danced to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

