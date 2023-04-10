scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Shah Rukh Khan is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's biggest stars.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors
Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Shah Rukh Khan is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. The King of Romance is loved by millions across the globe because of his striking screen presence and engaging performances. The actor is now in the limelight for a sweet reason.

SRK visited Kolkata recently to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the trip, he also met acid attack survivors. His photos with them were shared on Instagram by a fan page.

Fans are overloaded with joy as their superstar’s sweet gesture towards them as worth melting for.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan, which emerged as a blockbuster. It is a spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.c

Previous article
Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date
Next article
Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off
This May Also Interest You
News

Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off

Technology

Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

Health & Lifestyle

WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report

News

Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

News

Raghav Juyal juggled 2 projects while shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares inside pictures Mom-Daughter moments on their first Easter together

Sports

IPL 2023: KL Rahul will aim to play a big inning but with rapid approach, says Ravi Shastri

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

Sports

Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress

Technology

HP encourages GenZ students in India to make smart choices

News

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, self-love is ‘When you can be happy in your own company’

News

Mammootty to star in Deeno Dennis' action entertainer 'Bazooka'

Technology

Apple India retail store – Apple BKC – is inspired by the iconic ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxi art

Sports

IPL 2034: This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show, says Venkatesh Iyer

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shouldn't open the batting for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US