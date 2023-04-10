Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Shah Rukh Khan is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. The King of Romance is loved by millions across the globe because of his striking screen presence and engaging performances. The actor is now in the limelight for a sweet reason.

SRK visited Kolkata recently to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the trip, he also met acid attack survivors. His photos with them were shared on Instagram by a fan page.

Fans are overloaded with joy as their superstar’s sweet gesture towards them as worth melting for.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan, which emerged as a blockbuster. It is a spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.c