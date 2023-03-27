scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan treats himself with a swanky Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been garnering a lot of audience appreciation for his blockbuster 'Pathaan', has bought a mean machine.

By News Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan treats himself with a swanky Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan
Shah Rukh Khan and Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been garnering a lot of audience appreciation for his blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, has bought a mean machine. The actor is known for his love for cars and owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz.

The latest car to join the fleet is Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan SUV that costs over Rs 10 crore with personalised customisations. A video of SRK’s new car has been doing round on social media.

The King of Bollywood was recently spotted driving his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night. SRK’s new car comes in an Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to a white leather. It also has the signature ‘0555’ number plate.

Looks like the massive success of ‘Pathaan’ has made the superstar splurge on the luxury SUV.

SRK owns a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and the electric BMW i8. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and a Creta.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among few Bollywood celebrities who own Rolls Royce.

Previous article
Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors
Next article
Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Indian Immunologicals receives approval for measles-rubella vaccine

News

Akshay Oberoi celebrates World Theatre Day with a 20 yr-old throwback image from theatre days

Theatre

Rasika Dugal shares throwback picture from theatre days on World Theatre Day

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors

Sports

IPL 2023: TV broadcasters Star Sports launch subtitles feed for hearing-impaired fans

Sports

Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri bat for a sports-friendly India, urge nation to adopt sports as a lifestyle

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League with 12 teams launched, will be held in June

Sports

Indian Masters T10, a 10-over event involving legendary retired cricketers launched

News

Abhishek Singh, Harrdy Sandhu team up for song 'Yaad Aati Hai'

Health & Lifestyle

Afraid of needles? A puff of air could deliver your next vaccine

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on PIL for 'Indian holistic integrated medicinal approach'

Health & Lifestyle

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog's life after vet couldn't diagnose problem

Sports

IPL 2023: K.L Rahul, Quinton de Kock are the biggest strengths of Lucknow Super Giants, says Aaron Finch

News

Nani denies clash between 'Dasara' and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa'

News

From shooting amidst coal dust to trying alcohol, Nani did it all for 'Dasara'

News

Amitabh Bachchan does namaste to fans in ‘homemade sling’ outside his home

Lyrics

Umar Riaz and Akasa Singh – Koi Aaye Toh Le Aaye Song Lyrics

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US