Sheetal Thakur enjoys 'boy mom era' as she drops glimpse from Vardaan's homecoming

Actress Sheetal Thakur, wife of Vikrant Massey, recently shared heartwarming glimpses of her beautifully decorated house as they welcomed their baby boy Vardaan. The couple announced the arrival of their first child on February 7, with Sheetal sharing a series of pictures on Instagram.

The decorations in their house followed a blue theme, with balloons, a big teddy bear, flowers, and other decorative items adorning the space. Sheetal captioned the post “In my Boy Mom era,” expressing her joy at embracing motherhood.

Vikrant and Sheetal had announced the birth of their son through a note on social media, expressing their happiness and love for their new addition. Two days later, Vikrant shared the first glimpse of their baby boy, revealing his name, Vardaan.

Vikrant and Sheetal’s relationship began in 2015, and they starred together in the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’. They got engaged in November 2019 and officially registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant Massey, known for his versatile roles in films like ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Haseen Dillruba’, recently appeared in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’. He has upcoming projects like ‘Yaar Jigri’, ‘Sector 36’, and ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline.