Shehnaaz Gill flaunt her hotness in black short dress; Fan says, ‘The Next Big Thing of Bollywood Shehnaaz Gill’

Shehnaaz Gill has taken the internet by storm with her sexy video which is going viral on the internet. Shehnaaz on Tuesday attended an uber-cool party as a part of promotion for her upcoming movie ‘Thank You For Coming,’ along with her co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Shehnaaz looked sensational as she arrived in a very hot outfit.

Shehnaaz opted for a racy black dress which featured a plunging neckline. She styled her hair in loose beachy waves and completed her look with a pair of high heels.

Fans totally love her new hot vibe. One user commented saying, ‘The Next Big Thing of Bollywood Shehnaaz Gill’

The trailer of the film was released recently. The film also features Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra in key roles.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15.