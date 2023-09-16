scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her deep neck golden gown at the red carpet TIFF

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her hot look wearing a deep neck golden gown

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill has recently garnered significant attention on the internet due to a sizzling video that has gone viral. Shehnaaz was part of a promotional event for her upcoming movie ‘Thank You For Coming’.

Currently the girls are slaying at TIFF. Shehnaaz flaunts her hot look wearing a deep neck golden gown. She is totally owning the dress. Her attitude matches her style. Fans trend ‘SHEHNAAZ GRACES TIFF23’.

Shehnaaz Gill’s evolving fashion sense has been a noteworthy transformation, although not all of her fans have embraced her new style.

Thank You For Coming releases on 6th October 2023 also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Karan Kundrra.

