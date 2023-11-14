Shehnaaz Gill visits Badrinath Dham to seek blessings

Shehnaaz Gill, who gained fame through her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, is currently on a break. The actor, who garnered praise for her last screen outing, ‘Thank You For Coming’, recently visited Badrinath Dham to seek blessings from the lord.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Badrinath Dham. In the photos, the actor is seen standing in front of the temple. Shehnaaz is seen wearing a blue puffer jacket with a muffler and a beanie. Speculations were rife that she was accompanied by Raghav Juyal, and now a new video has seemingly confirmed the buzz.

In the clip that has been going viral, Raghav and a woman, wearing a jacket similar to Shehnaaz, are seen entering the temple. People speculate that it is Shehnaaz.