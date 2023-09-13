scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty flaunts her mermaid dress at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

Shilpa Shetty embraced mermaid core for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shilpa Shetty flaunts her mermaid dress at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards
Shilpa Shetty flaunts her mermaid dress at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

Shilpa Shetty embraced mermaid core for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, dressed in a midnight blue ensemble decked in green and red accents, shimmering sequins, and tasselled adornments.

Her outfit features a super-cropped full-sleeved blouse and a low-waist floor-length mermaid skirt highlighting her toned abs. She styled the ensemble with statement rings, kohl-lined eyes, open locks, and nude lip shade.

Shilpa Shetty proved that age is just a number when it comes to fitness and fashion. The Bollywood star walked him the Most Stylish Power Icon award, showcasing her style statement as she posed for the paparazzi.

Img. SourceViral Bhayani
6
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Nicki Minaj suffers wardrobe malfunction at MTV VMAs
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US