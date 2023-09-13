Shilpa Shetty flaunts her mermaid dress at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

Shilpa Shetty embraced mermaid core for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, dressed in a midnight blue ensemble decked in green and red accents, shimmering sequins, and tasselled adornments.
Her outfit features a super-cropped full-sleeved blouse and a low-waist floor-length mermaid skirt highlighting her toned abs. She styled the ensemble with statement rings, kohl-lined eyes, open locks, and nude lip shade.
Shilpa Shetty proved that age is just a number when it comes to fitness and fashion. The Bollywood star walked him the Most Stylish Power Icon award, showcasing her style statement as she posed for the paparazzi.