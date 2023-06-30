Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s PDA melt our hearts

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the adorable couple of Bollywood, continue to win hearts with their affectionate chemistry.

Recently, the couple made a stunning appearance together at the special screening of Kiara’s film “SatyaPrem Ki Katha,” which also stars Kartik Aaryan. The screening was attended by Kiara’s parents as well, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Well, what caught our attention was despite the heavy rains, Sidharth and Kiara walked hand-in-hand, showcasing their love and support for each other.