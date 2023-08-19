scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also posed for the paparazzi at the birthday venue.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie

Actors Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended film producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday party. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan among other Bollywood celebrities were also seen at the party venue on Friday night.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also posed for the paparazzi at the birthday venue. They held each other as they smiled for the camera.

The couple waved at the paparazzi before walking away holding hands. Kiara Advani wore a white floral dress and beige heels for the event. Sidharth was seen in a blue printed shirt, black pants and sneakers.

0
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence; Anurag Thakur hails Indian wrestlers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence; Anurag Thakur hails Indian wrestlers

Sports

'Didn't feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new', says Bumrah on his comeback

News

Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah, Prasidh, Bishnoi star as India beat Ireland in rain-hit game

News

Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Technology

28% GST impact: Online poker platform Spartan Poker lays off 125 employees

News

‘Jehda Nasha’ rockers Faridkot release new track 'Chaand'

Sports

Wrestler Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence in Jordan

Sports

1st T20I: Burmah, Prasidh, Bishnoi shine as India restrict Ireland to 139/7 in series opener

Sports

Rana Pratap bags Jharkhand's first gold medal at 39th Sub-Jr, 49th Jr National Aquatic

News

From painter of cars to artist of words, Gulzar is ageless, timeless

Health & Lifestyle

Govt has special focus on traditional medicine, says Mandaviya

News

Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

Sports

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

News

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'

Sports

Pro Championship 2023: Golfers Akshay Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi gain two-shot advantage on moving day

Sports

Virat best at No. 3 and has 5 to 7 years of cricket, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Sports

Young guns put up stellar show in chess World Cup, on the prowl for more

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US