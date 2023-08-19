Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie

Actors Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended film producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday party. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan among other Bollywood celebrities were also seen at the party venue on Friday night.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also posed for the paparazzi at the birthday venue. They held each other as they smiled for the camera.

The couple waved at the paparazzi before walking away holding hands. Kiara Advani wore a white floral dress and beige heels for the event. Sidharth was seen in a blue printed shirt, black pants and sneakers.