Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they return from their vacation

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the popular Bollywood couple have been making headlines often with their amazing off-screen chemistry and togetherness

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the popular Bollywood couple have been making headlines often with their amazing off-screen chemistry and togetherness. The Shershaah pair, who tied the knot in February, this year, was holidaying abroad last week.

The popular stars jetted off to a holiday spot abroad to celebrate Kiara Advani’s birthday. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now back in Mumbai. The much-loved star couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Friday night.

iara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport together, as they returned after a quick vacation abroad. The much-in-love couple twinned in white and opted for casual outfits for their latest airport looks. The popular star smiled and greeted the paparazzi photographers and their fans at the airport, as they made an exit together.

Shweta Ghadashi
Twitter fails to publish monthly India compliance report, shows poodle sitting in a chair
Actor Bala denies of threatening YouTuber Aju Alex
