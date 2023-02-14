scorecardresearch
Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

Sobhita Dhulipala, who will soon be seen in 'The Night Manager', had a crisis of sorts on the sets of the show, a rather existential one... read on

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who will soon be seen in ‘The Night Manager’, had a crisis of sorts on the sets of the show, a rather existential one. And the reason behind the same are the two leading men of the show, one who refuses to age, Anil Kapoor, and the one who can make the ladies go weak on their knees courtesy his chiselled body, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sobhita said, “Fitness hasn’t featured in my life as a priority and I do take my wonderful genetics for granted – which have supported me in looking good even though I eat crap all the time. I must clarify that I’m not proud of it! But I had a crisis of sorts on the sets of ‘The Night Manager’ when I saw the two boys diet, workout so hard and take care of their bodies with extreme efforts.”

She added, “My goodness! And there I was, hogging samosas and biscuits between every shot because I was like ‘arey har tarah ka body hota hai, thoda imperfect hai toh kya ho gaya’ (people have different types of body, so what if it’s a bit imperfect).”

“The fact of the matter is that it was a reality check and a learning point for me. Shoot khatam ho gaya, wrap ho gaya and I have taken my first gym membership! Pakka ab continue karungi (Now that the shoot is over, I have taken a gym membership and I promise to continue practising healthy living).”

‘The Night Manager’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

