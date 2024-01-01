Monday, January 1, 2024
Sonali Bendre, family enjoy rickshaw & cable car rides before Ganga Aarti in Haridwar

Sonali Bendre visited the mesmerising Haridwar with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer for their New Year getaway.

Actress Sonali Bendre, who visited the mesmerising Haridwar with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer for their New Year getaway, shared a sneak peek of their “amazing” day. The ‘Diljale’ actress is an avid social media user, and enjoys 4.4 million followers on Instagram. She is often seen sharing updates of her daily life with her fans on the photo-sharing application.

The actress shared a string of photos, wherein we can see her enjoying cable car and rickshaw rides with her family. The candid pictures shows Sonali laughing her heart out as she enjoys her day in Haridwar.

She is wearing a green salwar suit, and paired it with a purple jacket. The family is seen participating in Ganga Aarti in Haridwar.

The post was captioned: “E-rickshaw, cable car rides, what a day in Haridwar with the most amazing Gangaji Aarti… Thank you @pilibhithouseharidwar for sneaking us in and out so smoothly!!!!”

Sonali first met filmmaker Goldie on the sets of her film ‘Naaraaz’. They tied the knot in November 2002 in Mumbai.

On the work front, she was last seen in the series ‘The Broken News’.

