Sonam Kapoor flaunts a black gown with layered pearl detailing at the bottom at the red carpet of Jio Mami 2023; Fans call her a fashion disaster

Sonam Kapoor is hailed as the fashionista of Bollywood. She is one of the first actresses, who started the trend of donning International designer ensembles for movie promotions. It was her sister, Rhea Kapoor, who styled her and made Sonam an ‘icon.

Sonam arrived at the red carpet, trying to look her best. She wore a black-hued peplum-style gown with layered pearl detailing on the hem. She styled her look with a huge pearl neckpiece and matching earrings. She kept her look glamorous with red lipstick and hair styled in a low-braided bun. However, it seemed like the pearl detailing on the dress made it hard for Sonam to walk in pointed heels.