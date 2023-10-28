scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor flaunts a black gown with layered pearl detailing at the bottom at the red carpet of Jio Mami 2023; Fans call her a fashion disaster

Sonam Kapoor is hailed as the fashionista of Bollywood

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sonam Kapoor flaunts a black gown with layered pearl detailing at the bottom
Sonam Kapoor flaunts a black gown with layered pearl detailing at the bottom

Sonam Kapoor is hailed as the fashionista of Bollywood. She is one of the first actresses, who started the trend of donning International designer ensembles for movie promotions. It was her sister, Rhea Kapoor, who styled her and made Sonam an ‘icon.

Sonam arrived at the red carpet, trying to look her best. She wore a black-hued peplum-style gown with layered pearl detailing on the hem. She styled her look with a huge pearl neckpiece and matching earrings. She kept her look glamorous with red lipstick and hair styled in a low-braided bun. However, it seemed like the pearl detailing on the dress made it hard for Sonam to walk in pointed heels.

2
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya denies her relationship with her rumored boyfriend Samarth Jurel; Abhishek Kumar cries his heart out
Next article
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Halloween, dons Kim K’s 2013 Met Gala costume
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US