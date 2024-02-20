Sonam Kapoor in UK’s TOP 40 Best Dressed!

Sonam Kapoor is a global fashion and luxury icon, often referred by the West as the cultural ambassador of India to the world. She has single-handedly brought fashion into focus in India and her towering impact and equity with all major global fashion & luxury brands has been acknowledged by international media over and over again!

Last night, UK’s prestigious media house The Standard, hailed Sonam Kapoor as one of UK’s TOP 40 Best Dressed people! She was in the illustrious company of some of the most iconic names in UK fashion who have had a major global impact through their sartorial vision.

Apart from Sonam, Harry Styles, Kate Middleton, Rosamund Pike, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Bianca Jagger, Alexa Chung, Stormzy, Naomi Campbel, Edward Enninful, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Akshata Murty (businessperson and wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak), among others graced the TOP 40 list!

In Sonam’s citation The Standard wrote, “The Bollywood sensation is a Notting Hill girl and international fixture of the couture circuit – not to mention one of Dior and Valentino’s top clients.”

Recently, according to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact for luxury fashion brands in 2023!

The gorgeous actress is the last word in fashion in India as she impacts pop culture significantly through her fashion and style.

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for two tent pole projects, details of which are under wraps. She also has Battle For Bittora.