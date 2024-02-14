Valentines Day 2024: Alaya F dances with mom Pooja Bedi on latter’s iconic song ‘Pehla Nasha’

Actress Alaya F, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, broke into an impromptu dance on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, on Wednesday. The actress performed to the song ‘Pehla Nasha’, and shared a video of the same on her social media.

In the video, the actress was joined by her mom Pooja Bedi, who stole the hearts in the original video of the song.

The video opens with Alaya showcasing her swift moves to the iconic melody of ‘Pehla Nasha’. As the video picks up the pace, Pooja Bedi joins her daughter, adding a touch of nostalgia and familial warmth to the dance routine.

Alaya wrote in the caption: “Impromptu Valentine’s Day dance reel with a very special surprise. #PehlaNasha with my dearest mother @poojabediofficial. Choreography by @dimplekotecha Video by @adityabhansali_ Styled by @sheefajgilani.”

The mother-daughter duo’s chemistry and synchronised dance moves make the video a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for their fans.

Alaya F’s thoughtful and nostalgic Valentine’s Day gesture not only showcased her love for dance and celebration but also showcased the bond between the mother and the daughter.