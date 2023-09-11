scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan flaunts toned beach body; fans call him ‘sandman’

Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday gave his fans major vacation goals as he soaked up the sun on the beach

By Agency News Desk
Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday gave his fans major vacation goals as he soaked up the sun on the beach. Known for his movies like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘October’, ‘Kalank’, amongst many others, Varun is currently shooting for his next project ‘VD 18’.

The avid social media user took to Instagram and shared striking photos of himself.

In the pictures, Varun is wearing a pair of blue shorts, and is sitting on the beach soaking up the sun. Flaunting his toned physique and abs, there is the picturesque sea in the backdrop.

He gave the music of ‘In the summertime’ by Shaggy and Rayvon, to his post. Varun captioned the post as: “Caption de do. Best one makes it?” It is liked by Jacqueline Fernandez.

The fans took to the comment section and wrote: “What a hottttt monday it is.”

“Sandman,” wrote another.

“Caption – Every innocent face has a wild side,” and “Damn my heart.”

In July, the Cine 1 Studios and A for Apple Studios had joined hands for the biggest action entertainer with Varun as the lead. It is written and directed by Kalees, and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

The film ‘VD 18’ is presented by Atlee. It is slated to release on May 31, 2024.

