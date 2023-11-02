scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan posts Karwa Chauth picture with wife Natasha Dalal, says ‘Bharatya naari sab be bhaari’

Varun Dhawan shared some pictures from Karwa Chauth celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal

By Agency News Desk
Varun Dhawan posts Karwa Chauth picture with wife Natasha Dalal _ pic courtesy news agency
Actor Varun Dhawan shared some pictures from Karwa Chauth celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal. Varun took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. The first picture has Varun and Natasha holding each other lovingly as they pose for a picture. The second image has Natasha sitting in the actor’s lap while posing. The two look stunning in Indian wear.

For the caption, Varun wrote: “Happy karvachauth to everyone out there celebrating. Wishing safety and peace to all. Bharatya naari sab be bhaari though Natasha is really light so love making her sit on my lap.”

Natasha and Varun got married in January 2021. They had been dating since college.

On the work front, he will next be seen in ‘VD18’ and also the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Img. SourceVarun Dhawan
14
Entertainment Today

