Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Vir Das has fun take on Vidyut Jammwal’s nude post, action star gives cheeky response

After Vidyut Jammwal’s naked pictures went viral, comedian Vir Das made a funny comment about it while the action star gave back a hilarious response.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Vir Das has fun take on Vidyut Jammwal’s nude post, action star gives cheeky response _pic courtesy news agency
Vir Das has fun take on Vidyut Jammwal’s nude post, action star gives cheeky response _pic courtesy news agency

After Vidyut Jammwal’s naked pictures from the Himalayan retreat went viral on social media, comedian Vir Das made a funny comment about it while the action star gave back a hilarious response.

Vir took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “Man can’t wait to go back to Corbett. If it’s a clear day, and your group is quiet, you can see tigers, deers, numerous exotic birds and Vidyut Jamwal.”

Advertisement

To which, Vidyut shared a picture balancing on a tree trunk. He circled around the trunk and made a smiley face.

Vidyut captioned the image: “Hahahahaha I love this post @virdas.”

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of his birthday on December 10, Vidyut had treated fans with his thirst trap pictures from a Himalayan retreat. The actor stripped down to his birthday suit giving a glimpse of his well chiseled body.

He also announced the release of his next ‘Crakk’, which stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson.

- Advertisement -

The film is slated to release on February 23.

Advertisement
Previous article
'May get absolutely destroyed': Michael Vaughan's big 'Bazball' warning to England ahead of India Tests
Next article
Bryan Adams shares saucy inspiration behind his classic song 'Summer of '69'
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement