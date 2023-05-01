scorecardresearch
Virat Kohli’s adorable birthday wish to his wife Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a remarkable performer in the Hindi film industry.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Anushka Sharma is a remarkable performer in the Hindi film industry. After starting her career with none other than King Khan of Bollywood in ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ in 2008, Anushka never looked back and owned each role which she did on screen.

Anushka celebrates her birthday today. Virat shared a series of pictures on her birthday and captioned, “Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma”. We are totally in love with their lovely pictures.

No need to mention but whenever this duo post they look adorable and steal the hearts of their fans.

