Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been giving major coupe goals through social media posts, recently visited a temple.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The ace skipper who had a verbal spat with Gautam Gambhir during the LSG and RCB IPL match on May 1, was spotted seeking blessings at a temple with his wife Anushka.

Virat and Anushka, who were in Lucknow for the IPL match, were spotted visiting a temple. A video shared by a pap account has gone viral.

The video showed the Indian skipper in a dhoti and a shawl tied around his neck, while Anushka, on the other hand, was seen wearing a saree.

