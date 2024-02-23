Yami Gautam says hubby Aditya Dhar is a great cook, specialises in ‘Rogan Josh’

Actress Yami Gautam, who plays an intelligence officer in the recently released film ‘Article 370’, has shared that her husband, director Aditya Dhar is a great cook, and his culinary specialty is the crown jewel of the Wazwan cuisine: The Rogan Josh, and also the Yakhni.

Wazwan is the traditional Kashmiri cuisine. Rogan Josh, in particular, is made from very few ingredients mainly fennel seeds, mustard oil, asafoetida and special herbs of ratanjot or cockscomb that lend the signature bright red colour to its gravy.

The actress also shared that she has tried many times to learn her husband’s style of cooking but every time she gets distracted by kitchen conversations and before she could realise it, the delicacy is already made and is ready to be served.

She said, “My husband is an outstanding cook, I love Rogan Josh and Yakhni that he prepares for me. I tell him every time he starts cooking that I want to learn but it so happens that I lose track of the ingredients and the cooking process because we get busy talking.”

“And by the time I realise, I tell him, ‘Again you didn’t show me how you cooked that’. He says, ‘But I put everything right in front of you. Don’t worry, every time you feel like eating this, just tell me, I’ll cook for you’. And we just laugh it off. The fact is that he doesn’t make it look like he is cooking. With me you will feel like I’m ‘cooking’.”

The actress also shared her opinion on the art of cooking saying that for her it’s a very calming process and she enjoys cooking.

She said, “For me, cooking is a very calming process. That’s the case even with Aditya. We will just put on some music and enjoy the process of cooking. I’m very good with desserts. I want to master Pahadi cuisine. I have grown up on that kind of food.”

“I absolutely love ‘maa ke haath ka khana’. Moms have this quality of pulling off some of the most delectable recipes with minimal ingredients, and you don’t get any gut issues or get affected by that food in any negative way,” she added.

‘Article 370’ is playing in theatres.