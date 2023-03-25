scorecardresearch
Zeenat Aman is 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, shares quirky memes inspired by her

Former actress Zeenat Aman is a slay queen is known for posting quirky posts on her social media debut, made one more addition on Saturday

Former actress Zeenat Aman is a slay queen that Instagram needed. The ‘Don’ actress, who is known for posting quirky posts on her Instagram since her social media debut, made one more addition on Saturday as she shared memes inspired by her pictures.

She shared three memes inspired by her looks in different films. The first picture has her on a swing drenched in rain. The text on the meme reads, “When you’re having a great time and existential dread kicks in.”

The second meme is from the Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman-starrer ‘The Great Gambler’. It reads, “Bhaiyya Goregaon le lena, Jalsa hote hue (please ply us to Goregaon via Jalsa).”

The third meme has Zeenat sitting in front of a mirror, it reads, “Don’t let anyone f**k with your world that you have worked so hard to create.”

The actress wrote in the caption, “This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman. I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren’t for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and its workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes’, and I’ve been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they’re a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant.”

She further mentioned, “Here are three that really tickled me. The first and last are reposted from a handle called @bollymeme and the other is from Amit ji’s profile, though I’m not sure who the maker is. There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post. I would love to see and share more such memes made on my pictures. So, just in case you have one, please share it with me. Have a restful weekend, everyone. That’s certainly my plan.”

Actress Chitrangada Singh, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming film ‘Gaslight’, took to the comments section and wrote, “You’re iconic!! That’s it. Period. Lots of love and good wishes always have loved your work your persona always (sic).”

