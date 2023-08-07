scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFeature

Jaidev: Composer who got a new lease of life for his composition through ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – अभी न जाओ छोड़कर

Romantics are gushing through the ears and the trigger is Dharmendra crooning - अभी न जाओ छोड़कर - to Shabana Azmi which culminates in an impromptu kiss in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

By Nalin Rai
Jaidev: Composer who got a new lease of life for his composition through 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' - अभी न जाओ छोड़कर
Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in RARKPK and Jaidev

Romantics are gushing through the ears and the trigger is Dharmendra crooning – अभी न जाओ छोड़कर – to Shabana Azmi which culminates in an impromptu kiss in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The original song from Dev Anand’s HUM DONO still is a swan song for the lovers especially when the lady in question is planning to leave, while the boy has the innate desire that she stays, and this yearn is not relegated to teenagers. It continues to reverberate through the ages ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has amplified it.

I am reminded of a party that we were attending in Ranchi. It was around midnight and as the guests started walking away, I snatched the mike and started singing this evergreen song and those who had taken their cars out of the parking lots dumped it, came back and we kept on singing this song in a loop for next one year.

Such was the aura and the mystique of Jaidev as a musician. Though he had to fight with the masters of the likes of S D Burman, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad, etc. professionally, whenever he got a chance to hold the baton and create music, he created masterpieces one after the other. On the eve of his 104th birthday, the song from RARKPK has given a new lease of life to this iconic song – अभी न जाओ छोड़कर and would continue to be the sunset songs for the parties henceforth.

अभी न जाओ छोड़कर, obviously a Kohinoor among all his creations as it has the lyrics by the maestro Sahir Ludhianvi indeed was the binding element of HUM DONO which provided narrative to the film. As Javed Akhtar in an interview to Indian Express had said this was the finest romantic duet composed in the world of Hindi cinema and no other song could beat its outreach. Each node of the lyrics matched the composition set by Jaidev. Mystique and romanticism was added to this song for eternity in the manner in which Dev Anand and Sadhana enacted it on the screen.

Both Sahir Ludhianvi and Jaidev hailed from Ludhiana and though they had an eventual fallout, both the times when they came together, HUM DONO (1961) and in MUJHE JEENE DO (1963) they have immortalized the music.

Before, he got the opportunity to hold the baton for Hum Dono (1961), he had been associated with super hit musicals like Taxi Driver (1954), Munimji, House No. 44 (1955), Kala Pani, Laajwanti (1958), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958). As a full-time music director Hum Dono was his first and last film for the Navketan Banner.

Jaidev’s success with HUM DONO was not a flash in a pan as he repeated it with panache in Sunil Dutt’s dacoit saga MUJHE JEENE DO (1963), and two of the songs, Nadi naare na jao shyam paiyan padu by Asha Bhonsle and Raat bhi hai kuch bheegi bheegi by Lata Mangeshkar became evergreen classics.

Sunil Dutt repeated him again in Reshma Aur Shera (1971) and again Jaidev created magic with his song Tu Chanda main chandni and ek meethi see chubhan … which got him the National Award. It was India’s entry into 44th Academy Awards. It was in all probability for the first time that Rajasthani folk instruments were used in profuse abundance in composing music.

Jaidev’s prowess lay in the fact that the music that he created used to trigger a composite effect of oneness and underlined the sync between the visuals played out on the screen and the emotions that lyrics wished to convey being delivered in a competent manner. His music used to transcend the aim of lyrics to convey the meaning of the situation and he used to take the audience to a transcendental level.

For Jaidev his golden period was between 1977-79 where he created significant milestones of Hindi songs. Particularly creditable is his effort to convert Madhushala of Harivansh Rai Bachchan into an audio file. In Alaap (1977), Gharonda (1977) was another milestone which captures the existentialist dilemma of surviving in a metropolitan city and the song – Seene mein jalan encapsulated the predicament. Through Gharonda, Jaidev also introduced Suresh Wadekar to the world of Hindi singing. He also launched the voice of Chaaya Ganguly through Gaman (1978) with the song – aapki yaad aati rahi raat bhar, again an angst portrayal of survival in a metropolitan city from the viewpoint of a taxi driver, directed by Muzaffar Ali.

One always wonders what could have been his musical fate, had he worked with mainstream filmmakers and given musical hits like HUM DONO. The films for which he gave music were mostly unsuccessful commercially. He was the man who believed in the prowess of the local Indian musical instruments to set score to and this could be one of the reasons why he was amongst the favoured music directors of Lata Mangeshkar.

One only hopes that ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ would kindle the interest of present generation in the rich oeuvre of music Jaidev has left behind, and would provide much needed shot in the arm to accord a place of eminence to Jaidev amongst the stalwarts of Hindi music.

Pic. Sourcedharmamovies
6
Nalin Rai
Nalin Rai
Nalin Rai aka Enkayaar is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on nalinrai@gmail.com
Previous article
Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Next article
Sonu Sood turns 'babysitter' as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza
This May Also Interest You
News

Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event

Technology

Singapore-based LegacyTech platform Mitt Arv enters India market

News

Sonu Sood turns 'babysitter' as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza

Sports

Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Missing lactation rooms at workplace key challenge for new moms: Experts

News

Adhvik Mahajan announces his next with filmmaker Ashok Teja

News

Gulshan Grover has his wish granted with his role in Hindi version of 'Breaking Bad'

Technology

Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

Technology

LG launches new line-up of gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate in India

Sports

Marriage will not hamper my career as a cricketer, says Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family

News

Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning

Sports

Kylian Mbappe will not train with PSG's first team squad amid contract stand-off

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players list for Season 10

Technology

Threads rolling out 'Your likes' option

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jeremy Allen White moves on from divorce, spotted with Ashley Moore

Technology

Tech Mahindra appoints Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US