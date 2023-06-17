Movie Review | Adipurush: Too hot to handle

Adipurush is an Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana by Valmiki. The film is written and directed by Om Raut. While Adipurush literally translates to ‘first man’, Om Raut interprets it as ‘best man’ in the context of the film. We have two great references – ‘Ramayana’ (1987) – of course the most loved and revered version by Ramanand Sagar and the other being ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ (1993) by Yugo Sako. Frankly, for the generation who have loved either or both find it difficult to sink into anything else. There have been number of other attempts too, to create the epic. Om Raut who shot to fame with Tanhaji is the latest to attempt re-telling the epic; finds it too hot to handle!

Story

The film begins with a prelude in painted stills and Raghava (Prabhas) accepting his father Dashratha’s predicament and proceeds for his exile along with younger brother Seshu / Lakshman (Sunny Singh) and wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon). Raut’s Adipurush essays Ramayana’s ‘Yuddha Kanda’. When one day, the demon King Ravana (Saif Ali Khan) abducts Sita by diverting Raghava and Seshu towards a magical golden deer. Followed by the episodes of Jatayu, Sugriva & Bali, meeting with Bajrang / Hanuman (Devdatte Naga), with the rest of the narrative about Raghava’s (and his sena) battle with Ravana to bring back Janaki.

Pros

When you have mythological presentation, it becomes difficult to cast and present the actor with the character. Fortunately, with Prabhas playing Raghava looks convincing, obviously thanks to his huge Bahubali persona still lingering in our heads. Other than Prabhas, it is Saif Ali Khan followed by Devdatta Nage who suit the characters. Saif Ali Khan’s bulky character design playing Ravana adds credibility to the fiery personality. Though the modern character interpretation may not go down well with most.

The director has visualized the entire narrative that can be compared with international visuals and characters including Ravana’s look, the Lanka and Ravana’s palace, etc. This film also brings to fore Indian cinema’s CG and VFX capabilities with the number of animals and various characters including Ravana’s 10 heads being created.

Cons

While I have mentioned that Om Raut’s narrative through modern visuals create a novel look, however, most of the scenes are presented in dark. Which can be justified only when Bajrang sets Lanka on fire but beyond that, it loses the fresh appeal that a mythological drama carries. A few scenes where Raghav and Janaki come closer looks bold for the epic narrative. I’m sure readers might feel old school for this statement.

Also, while the first half is somewhat engaging, the second half lacks the momentum. The final battle takes most of the screen time and exhaustive for a single sitting. Trimming it a bit and adding more emotions and drama could have worked better. Without good dialogues, emotions and drama the epic doesn’t stand out.

Performances

Saif Ali Khan playing Ravana brings a new dimension to his profile. Prabhas fits Raghava with a cool demenour and a confident personality. Janaki’s character is definitely a challenge for someone like Kriti Sanon, who has mostly played glamorous roles thus far, but she suits as Janaki. Kriti gets the least in terms of performance opportunity, though she doesn’t disappoint in the role. Other than these three lead characters, it is Devdatta Nage who gets some screen time and opportunity to make the most of his character Bajrang. Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, others pass muster.

Overall

For Indians, Ramayan is a part of life and not just because it is in our mythology but because of the various teachings that we derive from it. It is also because of the drama that is involved every now and then. Om Raut’s Adipurush is probably derived from the fact that Ram is (considered) as the most optimum ‘man’, but the same could not be extracted in a short span of 179 mins.

For all those who love to watch the various versions, representations and re-telling of the epic, this is the most concise and technologically modern presentation.

Movie: Adipurush

Based on: Ramayana by Valmiki

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Cast Prabhas (Raghava), Kriti Sanon (Janaki), Saif Ali Khan (Lankesh), Sunny Singh (Lakshman), Devdatta Nage (Bajrang), Vatsal Sheth (Indrajit), Sonal Chauhan (Mandodari)

Run Time: 179 Mins