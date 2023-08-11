Movie Review | OMG 2 | Sensitive & uncomfortable yet pertinent

OMG 2 is a satirical comedy-drama written and directed by Amit Rai. A spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! (2012), the makers have tried to remain true to the format and style presented in the earlier. The film dishes out a story of parent-child relationship, thereby presenting a fresh take on our society. OMG 2 revolves around a sensitive, uncomfortable & controversial yet pertinent subject of sex education especially in Indian schools. A dialogue in the film states that Britishers destroyed the Indian education system including the Gurukul to break the strong Indian cultural fabric.

OMG 2 Plot

OMG 2 is the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a devotee of Lord Shiva, a loving father and a caring husband. One day, as he drops his son Vivek (Aarush Varma) to school, the peon summons him to the chairman’s (Arun Govil) office. Vivek, is blamed of misconduct and rusticated from school. Someone had captured a video of Vivek’s act in the school being a victim of peer pressure, misinformation and misguidance. Unable to handle the crisis the grief struck Mudgal’s decide to leave the town with his family.

Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva in OMG 2 _ pic courtesy instagram

A stranger (Akshay Kumar) interacts and intervenes Kanti with hints to steer him towards truth. Soon, Kanti decides to take on everyone responsible (including himself) by dragging them to court. He is introduced to defending lawyer Kamini Maheshwari (Yami Gautam), who skillfully defends the school in the court battle. What happens in the court proceedings forms the interesting part of the narrative.

Sensitive, uncomfortable & controversial

As mentioned above, though the topic is sensitive, uncomfortable & controversial it becomes pertinent when seen in its totality and understood with the right frame of mind. There are scenes where Vivek is shown discussing about sex organs with other students as well as people who mislead and misguide him.

However, the films narrative takes an interesting turn when Vivek’s sister defines a sexual term in the court and stuns the audience as well as the court. Similarly in yet another scene, the protagonist Kanti bows down with joined hands in front of a (self-confessed) sex worker whose son also studies in the same school. There is also a hilarious scene when Kanti describes defending lawyer Kamini Maheshwari’s beauty ‘in detail’, which she feels good about albeit without understanding the real meaning!!

Eye Opener

There have been constant efforts through few movies and series to openly discuss sex and topic around sex education which is considered a taboo but OMG 2 tries to breaks the shackles by sending out the right message in an apt way. The film tries to portray a society grappling with taboos surrounding sex education. The interplay between the lead characters adds a layer of intrigue and serves as a mirror to broader societal struggles and challenges.

Performances

Pankaj Tripathi gives a towering performance which overshadows Akshay Kumar, who appears intermittently and gets a supporting role at max. OMG 2 also features senior actors like Pawan Malhotra as the Judge, Govind Namdev as a Pujari, Arun Govil as the school chairman and Brijendra Kala as a (sexologist) Doctor, who help navigate the narrative to the next stage.

Review

Through compelling arguments by Kamini Maheshwari and unexpected yet powerful rebuttals from Kanti Sharan Mudgal, the film takes the audience on an engaging and thought-provoking journey. The theme of OMG 2 seems to present a logical and responsible take on the importance of sex education in schools with a fresh offering wrapped in subtle humour and well-written dialogues, making it viable for family viewing.

Overall

OMG 2 maintains a balance as an entertainer and evolves into an engaging and thought-provoking narrative. It seamlessly weaves entertainment into the critical debate on sex education, addressing pertinent topics and societal taboos with a remarkable blend of sensitivity and depth. OMG 2 acts as a clarion call for the youth to embrace the responsibility of shaping a more informed and enlightened future.

Movie: OMG 2

Director: Amit Rai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Aarush Varma, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil and Brijendra Kala

Duration: 2 hour 35 minutes