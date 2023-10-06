‘Thank You For Coming’ Movie Review | ‘Coming’ out of the closet!

There is a visible dearth of chick flicks, and more so, films that celebrate woman and womanhood happen few and far between. ‘Thank You For Coming’ is one such film with a gang of girls who smash the patriarchy and share such a bond that they talk about everything – life, life-partners, individual problems and so much more. For the uninitiated, the pun in the title might be a hint for the audience, especially the extrovert females, about a sense of what they can expect – female friendships, relationships, marriage, dating, sex, orgasms, et al.

TYFC (Thank You For Coming) opens up about men getting wrong or rather misunderstood thinking women don’t have needs at all. It seldom occurs to them that women too, crave for sexual pleasures.

‘Thank You For Coming‘ Plot Outline

TYFC begins with a fairy tale about the girl kissing a frog, which transforms into a prince, being used as a metaphor for Kanika to find the ‘prince charming’, but, after kissing multiple ‘frogs’ and ended relationships. Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) born to a single mother out of wedlock, is celebrating her 32nd birthday but isn’t as excited as her friends Pallavi (Dolly Singh) and Tina (Shibani Bedi) as she has never had an orgasm! She’s already kissed quite a few ‘frogs’ but not to her ‘satisfaction’. Kanika’s been a serial dater, hoping to eventually find someone she wants to marry yet remains unsatisfied (quite literally).

Kanika, finally decides to get engaged to her friend Jeevan Anand (Pradhuman Singh Mall). Jeevan has always been in love with her. On the eventful night of her engagement, Kanika parties hard, with her family, friends, and of course exes too, by her side. To her surprise, the next morning, she wakes up having finally attained her unreachable goal… but she doesn’t remember who ‘satisfied’ her!

The narrative also creates a parallel with a school going Rabia Das (Saloni Daini) facing breakups, and wonders whether she should at all make out with her male friend. Apparently opening up about females of various age groups facing problems in different shades. The pre-climax validates young Rabia’s actions and put the boys and the society to shame. And, the climax obviously takes Kanika to her ‘satisfying climax’.

The Narrator’s Point of View

Does ‘Thank You For Coming’ address its subject at core? Well, from the narrator’s perspective, it probably does, at least in the cinematic universe. Kanika gets her self esteem back, so what even if she’s in her early 30s. The movie brings out of the closet and may resonate with those discussing the same surreptitiously. It positively showcases how friends share loyalty and are, mostly, non-judgmental and accepting. The narrator also reasons how women are blamed for things, by the society at the drop of a hat conveniently forgetting that forgiveness and solidarity are needed for women to keep going.

There are hardly any films that open up on themes like marital pressure, societal criticism, sexual shame and independence. To its credit TYFC also hints / refers about masturbation and sexuality tied in the same thread. On the hind side, Thank You for Coming does take its own cinematic liberties to prove its point.

Thank You For Coming is, in its own right an original take and amongst those few on contemporary womanhood in India with an assertion of sex and female sexual pleasures. All said and done, it is ultimately a window into the life especially of women living in cities, where judgement and expectation run rampant, and choices are often made for the sake of others!

Bhumi Pednekar _ pic courtesy instagram

Bhumi Pednekar proves it yet again that she can challenge herself in tricky roles right from her ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. She gets into the skin of whatever character she portrays confidently, climbing the career ladder, no matter the commercial outcome of the film.

The only other character that stays with you is Jeevan Anand played by screenwriter actor Pradhuman Singh Mall. He gets to showcase variations from a simpleton to an emotional and at times a stern individual, he gets the nuances right.

Thank You for Coming is relatable in parts. It is sprinkled with some humour and moments that may leave you moist eyed. It addresses to most single and in their 30s. The biggest challenge that the film may face is a direct word-of-mouth publicity, hence may remain restricted to young couples, and mostly distract family audience.

Movie: Thank You for Coming

Directed by: Karan Boolani

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, Anil Kapoor

Duration: 1 hour 58 mins